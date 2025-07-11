Do you recognize this John Doe? Information sought after body found near Bijou and I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and El Paso County Coroner's Office are hoping to bring closure to any loved ones out there who may not know someone they care about has passed.

CSPD has released mockups of what a man whose body was found last year.

Photo: CSPD

On October 13, 2024, police say someone reported his body, which was in a state of decomposition, in the area of Bijou Street and I-25.

Police say they are not investigating as a homicide.

The coroner's office believes he was of African descent, estimated to be between 37 and 73 years old, most likely around 54, between 5’5” and 6 feet tall. They also believe he likely had Degenerative Idiopathic Skeletal Hyperostosis (DISH) and may have suffered back pain, stiffness or may have been asymptomatic. DISH is associated with gout, high cholesterol, or diabetes, according to officials.

Photo: CSPD

If anyone has information on the identity of this individual, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000 or the El Paso County Coroner’s Office at 719-390-2450. When calling, reference case #24-386924, police said.