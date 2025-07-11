CSPD releases identities of two killed in Austin Bluffs motorcycle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identities of two people who died in a motorcycle accident on Austin Bluffs Parkway in late June.

CSPD says 35-year-old Christopher Dumas, the driver of the motorcycle, and 42-year-old Abra Munoz, the passenger on the motorcycle, both died after the crash.

Police say another vehicle was driving north near the 4600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway when it tried to make a left turn, where the department says a left turn was not allowed. The department says that the car hit the motorcycle while making the turn.

CSPD says their deaths mark the 22nd and 23rd traffic-related fatalities in Colorado Springs so far in 2025.

