Motorcyclist identified in high-speed crash on Bijou Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the individual involved in a motorcycle crash on the 2300 Block of East Bijou as 18-year-old Albert Castanon.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Motorcyclist dead after high-speed crash on Bijou Street

Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says on June 20, at around 12:40 p.m., responded to a report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Once arriving at the scene, officers say Castanon was deceased.

According to CSPD, the investigation revealed that the driver of a Nissan vehicle had been traveling southbound through an alleyway and was attempting to make a left turn to head east on East Bijou Street. As the Nissan entered the intersection, the motorcycle collided with the driver’s side of the vehicle.

CSPD Major Crash Team says the investigation remains ongoing and that no charges have been filed at this time.

According to police, this is the 19th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2025. At this time last year, there were 30 traffic fatalities.

