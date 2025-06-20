Motorcyclist dead after high-speed crash on Bijou Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has confirmed that a motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a car on Bijou Street Friday afternoon.

CSPD said officers responded shortly before 1 p.m. on June 20 to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in the 2400 block of Bijou Street, near the intersection with Platte Place.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the driver of the motorcycle had died at the scene, CSPD said. The driver of the car, a white Nissan sedan, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to CSPD’s preliminary investigation, the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Bijou Street when it struck the Nissan, which was exiting Platte Place heading southbound.

Witnesses told police the motorcycle appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.

CSPD confirmed the motorcyclist, who has yet to be publicly identified, was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the crash remains active, CSPD said.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.