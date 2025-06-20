Skip to Content
News

Motorcyclist dead after high-speed crash on Bijou Street

This is a generic image of a motorcycle and not from the June 1 crash.
MGN
This is a generic image of a motorcycle and not from the June 1 crash.
By
New
Published 6:59 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has confirmed that a motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a car on Bijou Street Friday afternoon.

CSPD said officers responded shortly before 1 p.m. on June 20 to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in the 2400 block of Bijou Street, near the intersection with Platte Place.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the driver of the motorcycle had died at the scene, CSPD said. The driver of the car, a white Nissan sedan, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to CSPD’s preliminary investigation, the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Bijou Street when it struck the Nissan, which was exiting Platte Place heading southbound.

Witnesses told police the motorcycle appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.

CSPD confirmed the motorcyclist, who has yet to be publicly identified, was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the crash remains active, CSPD said.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.