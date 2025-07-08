Five sunrise openings on Pikes Peak this summer and fall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs announces dates to experience a sunrise at 14,000 ft at dawn on Pikes Peak - America's Mountain, during five early openings this summer and fall.

The Sunrise Openings at the summit of Colorado’s peak occur on July 12, July 18, Aug. 1, Sept. 27, and Oct. 13. Guests can book a timed entry permit to drive themselves or book a shuttle for a guided experience to the summit.



“The Sunrise Openings offer a unique opportunity to experience peace and tranquility while witnessing the breathtaking beauty of dawn at 14,115 feet – it's truly magical,” said Skyler Rorabaugh, Manager of Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain.

Courtesy: Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain

Key details on sunrise openings provided by the city:

July 12, 18 & Aug. 1: Gates open at 4:30 a.m.

Sept. 27: Gates open at 5 a.m.

Oct. 13: Gates open at 5:30 a.m.

Last entry for visitors will be 6:30 a.m. on all dates.

Driving yourself:

Guests must purchase timed entry permits ($2) in advance online (per vehicle), along with standard admission which is $18 per adult, $8 for children ages 6-15 and free for children 5 and under; or purchase a carload one day admission (up to 5 passengers) for $65.

Important: The North Slope Recreation Area will be closed during sunrise events.



Shuttle option:

Shuttle tickets are $35 for adults, $10 for children ages 6 to 15, and free for children 5 and under.

Shuttles will depart from The North Pole - Santa’s Workshop parking lot, located just 0.3 miles from the Pikes Peak Highway entrance.

Shuttle riders should arrive by 4:15 a.m. to ensure a timely departure.

Shuttle service to the summit will begin at 4:30 a.m.

After sunrise, return shuttles will leave the summit approximately one hour later, giving guests time to explore, shop, or enjoy a famous summit donut.

All guests must return on the shuttle; no highway stops will be made on the descent.

According to the city, space is limited for both timed entry permits and shuttle tickets. They also note that all events are weather permitting.

The city says the Cog Railway will not be open for sunrise trips this season.

For more information, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/DrivePikesPeak.