First responders credit life jacket use in multi-agency response at Rampart Reservoir 

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) reports that life jackets helped save four paddleboarders knocked into the water as wind and waves increased suddenly and dramatically on Rampart Reservoir Sunday afternoon, July 6.

According to CPW, two adults and two teens were impacted by a sudden weather change. The adults and teens, unrelated, were paddleboarding in separate areas when they both found themselves swimming in water temperatures recorded in the 50s in a reservoir with depths of up to 180 feet.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived on the scene first and borrowed a citizen’s vessel to initiate a search for the paddleboarders. Deputies also requested a drone and additional boat support.

The deputies located and rescued the two adults and soon received news that the teens had made it safely to shore on their own.

First responders, including CPW, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the Teller County Sheriff's Office, the Colorado Springs Fire Department, and the North East Teller County Fire Protection District, headed on-scene after emergency calls for the downed paddleboarders were received.

“The fact that these individuals chose to wear life jackets most certainly saved their lives,” said Tim Kroening, CPW Area Wildlife Manager. “The majority of water-related deaths in Colorado occur because people do not wear a life jacket. In the two days prior, our team made direct contact at Rampart Reservoir with more than 400 boaters, anglers, and others recreating there to ensure compliance with safety requirements and fishing licenses.”

CPW says they actively write tickets to boaters and paddlers in violation of life jacket policies. Tickets cost over $100.

CPW provides the following tips for water safety:

Wear a life jacket​.

Find a CPW life jacket loaner station to borrow a life jacket. Note: There is not a life jacket loaner station at Rampart Reservoir at this time.

Protect yourself from the dangers of cold water shock. Regardless of your age or experience level, cold water can quickly create a drowning emergency.

Paddleboards and kayaks are considered vessels, and life jacket requirements apply.

On rivers, heavy rain or wind can rapidly raise water levels without warning. Check river flows at https://dwr.state.co.us/Tools/Stations.

Only boat or paddle in conditions you are comfortable and confident paddling in.

Boat and raft with a buddy and avoid floating alone, especially during high flows.

“Clean, drain and dry” your boat and gear. Find a CPW Gear and Watercraft Cleaning Station to decontaminate your boat, wet equipment, waders, and boots.

Alcohol impairs judgment, balance, vision, and reaction time on the water, which can increase fatigue and the dangers of cold-water immersion. A general rule to remember is that one drink on land is equivalent to three drinks on the water.

