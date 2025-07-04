Investigation ongoing after man stabbed in southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed by an unidentified suspect on the south side of town.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 9:45 p.m. on July 3, officers responded to the 1600 block of South Nevada Avenue after receiving reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, officers found an injured adult male who was treated on scene by medics, CSPD said.

According to police, the man was injured during an "altercation" with a suspect, who has not yet been identified.

Notably, this stabbing happened just hours after a shooting in the same area at the Nevada Inn and Suites. During that incident, a man accidentally shot and injured a dog owner when he shot and killed the victim's dog.

CSPD says that based on the information gathered on the scene, the stabbing does not appear to be related to the earlier shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

