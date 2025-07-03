Man shoots dog, bullet ends up hitting owner

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A man inadvertently shot a dog owner after intentionally shooting the victim's dog at the Rodeway Inn and Suites off of South Nevada Avenue, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said the victim's dog started attacking the shooter's dog. Police say the dogs were roughly the same size. The department said the dog never attacked the shooter. While both owners were trying to pull the animals apart, CSPD said the shooter shot the other man's dog. The bullet traveled through the dog, hitting the victim in the shin area.

CSPD said the injured dog is now dead. It said the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region picked up and ultimately had to euthanize the dog because of the extent of its injuries. CSPD said the human victim faces non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound in his leg.

CSPD said it does not believe the shooter intentionally shot the dog owner at this time. They said they are still working through what charges the shooter might face.

Multiple neighbors who know the victim said they've never had issues with any of his animals. One neighbor told KRDO13 the dead dog was a German Sheppard and Boxer mix.

