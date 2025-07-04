Colorado Springs jewelry theft totaling $7,000 leads to three arrests

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reports that three individuals were arrested after breaking into Jared Jewelry today, July 4, at around 1 a.m.

CSPD says the three individuals were identified as Jayden Miller, age 18, Jesus Esparza, age 18, and a 15-year-old juvenile with an outstanding arrest warrant for one count of murder and eight counts of attempted murder.

According to the CSPD police blotter, the car theft unit was alerted to a stolen gray 2013 Dodge Charger moving through the city. Detectives said they began monitoring the stolen car near Woodmen Road and North Academy Blvd.

While monitoring the stolen vehicle, detectives observed three individuals breaking into Jared Jewelers. Police say they performed a Contact Block, pinning the stolen vehicle against the building.

After the arrest, police discovered that the three had entered several other jewelry stores along the Front Range. CSPD says several items of jewelry evidence totaling $7,000 were found inside the car.

Officials say nothing was stolen from Jared Jewelry due to police intervention.

According to CSPD, all three individuals ran; however, after a short foot chase, they were arrested.

All three individuals were charged with alleged motor vehicle theft, burglary, and obstruction and placed into detention facilities.

According to the detective, the investigation is still active.

