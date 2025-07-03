Drivers leave their cars to play Frisbee while stopped in traffic on I-70

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Our team at KRDO was able to see, via cameras provided by the Colorado Department of Transportation, two individuals playing frisbee on the side of the road during the traffic on I-70.

In the video, you can see two people throwing a what appears to be a yellow Frisbee back and forth on I-70.

CSP says today, around 1 p.m., they responded to a crash involving two vehicles on westbound Interstate 70 near milepost 217. CPS reports that one vehicle was a 2021 RAM hauling a trailer, and the other was a Freightliner semi-truck also pulling a trailer.

An individual in the RAM was confirmed deceased at the scene, along with a dog in the RAM, which was also deceased on the scene. The driver of the semi reported no injuries.

At the time, CPS says all lanes have reopened.

It is important to note that the police do not advise exiting your car during traffic.

