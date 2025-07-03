Person and dog die on I-70, westbound lanes remain closed

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) reports that a person and a dog were killed in a crash and vehicle fire on I-70 Thursday, June 3.

CSP says today, around 1 p.m., they responded to a crash involving two vehicles on westbound Interstate 70 near milepost 217. CPS reports that one vehicle was a 2021 RAM hauling a trailer, and the other was a Freightliner semi-truck also pulling a trailer.

An individual in the RAM was confirmed deceased at the scene, along with a dog in the RAM, which was also deceased on the scene. The driver of the semi reported no injuries.

CSP advises drivers to avoid traveling west on I-70 or south on US 285 from Denver at this time. The closure will remain in place for the next several hours, according to CSP.

The eastbound lane was reopened at about 2:47 p.m.

Drivers should expect extreme congestion and heat.

