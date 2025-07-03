Colorado State Parks have already seen approximately eight million visitors in 2025

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) reports that so far in 2025, Colorado state parks have hosted approximately eight million visitors, which is before the busy holiday weekend of the Fourth of July.

“Wherever you go in Colorado, there’s a state park waiting to welcome you,” said CPW Director Jeff Davis. “Mountains or prairies, rivers or forests, out in the eastern plains or near the city - Colorado’s state parks are as diverse as the state itself, and they offer something for everyone.

CPW credits this high number of visitors to a 2021 bill signed by Governor Polis, which created the Keep Colorado Wild Pass. This pass offers car, bike, and foot entry into all Colorado state parks at a lower cost while also giving back to Colorado’s outdoor community, according to CPW.

CPW says the pass cuts the cost of a state parks pass from $80 to $29 for Coloradans. According to CPW, 1.5 million Coloradans bought a Keep Colorado Wild Pass during its first full year of being on sale, which generated $39.7 million to support maintenance and upkeep of Colorado state parks while also supporting outdoor first responders.

CPW reports that they have set a goal to raise $36 million annually from pass sales. They say the first $32.5 million would go to state park maintenance and development; the next $2.5 million would go to local search and rescue teams; and $1 million would go to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).

CPW reports that any revenue exceeding that goal amount will be used for wildlife projects and outdoor educational programs.

In 2024, more than 18 million people visited Colorado State Parks by the end of the year, says CPW.

