Castle Rock man will spend life in prison plus 92 years for DUI crash that killed Air Force pilot

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) – A Castle Rock man will spend the rest of his life behind bars, plus 92 years, for a DUI crash that killed 39-year-old Lt. Col. Matt Anderson and injured his four children.

Paul Stephenson, 57, was convicted in April of first-degree murder in the August 4th, 2024, DUI crash.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Colorado man found guilty of murder in DUI crash that killed Air Force pilot

The crash occurred at a 7-Eleven gas station located at the intersection of Plumb Creek Parkway and Perry Street in Castle Rock. Lt. Col. Anderson and his wife, along with their four children, had attended the Douglas County Fair and were returning home to Centennial when they stopped for gas.

Anderson’s wife was walking into the store when Stephenson plowed his Chevy Silverado into their vehicle.

Stephenson, who was also injured in the crash, later admitted in court that he had drunk a bottle of Fireball whiskey and two beers before getting behind the wheel. His blood alcohol level was at 2.5 times the legal driving limit.

According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the first-degree murder charge pursued by DA George Brauchler was an aggressive move designed to send a message to drunk drivers in Douglas County.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Nate Marsh said the jury’s decision reflected the seriousness of the crime. “The defendant cared only about himself and showed a complete disregard for the value of human life. This was murder in the first degree, extreme indifference, and the jury agreed. His life sentence will ensure he cannot rip anyone else from their family.”

The father of Lt. Colonel Anderson expressed gratitude following the verdict, saying that the verdict gives his family " a small amount of closure."

The District Attorney Brauchler said at the end of the case, "It is a bitter irony that on the eve of our nation’s celebration of independence, we mourn the loss of one of America’s great Patriots -not in combat, but at the hands of a selfish act." The attorney finished his statement by saying, "The only appropriate sentence in this case is the one that will prevent things like this from happening again, by scaring the hell out of those who would engage in similar behavior."

