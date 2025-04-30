Colorado man found guilty of murder in DUI crash that killed Air Force pilot

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) – A Colorado man could face life in prison after a Douglas County jury found him guilty of murder in a DUI crash that killed a decorated Air Force veteran and injured three children.

On Monday, April 28, 57-year-old Paul Stephenson was found guilty of first-degree murder for the death of Matthew Anderson.

Anderson, a lieutenant colonel and test pilot for the U.S. Air Force and a father of four, was killed on Aug. 4, 2024 when Stephenson plowed into his family's car.

Anderson, his wife and their four children had attended the Douglas County Fair and were returning to their home in Centennial when they stopped at a 7-Eleven at Plumb Creek Parkway and Perry Street in Castle Rock for gas.

According to prosecutors, Anderson's wife was walking into the store to buy popsicles for the kids when Stephenson's Chevy Silverado crossed through lanes of traffic on East Plum Creek Parkway, went over a curb and a grass island and crashed into the family's vehicle.

Following the crash, Anderson was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Three of the children in the car were also injured.

Stephenson, who was also injured in the crash, later admitted in court that he had drunk a bottle of Fireball whiskey and two beers before getting behind the wheel. His blood alcohol level was at 2.5 times the legal driving limit.

This is Stephenson's third DUI conviction, the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

“The Anderson family was torn apart because this defendant had complete disregard for the lives of anyone but himself,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Nate Marsh said. "Their strength been on display through this entire process, and hopefully this verdict will help in the healing process.”

In addition to being found guilty of first degree murder, the jury also found Stephenson guilty of four counts of attempted murder, four counts of child abuse, and one count each of criminal mischief and assault.

“For the Anderson family, this murderer has sentenced them to a lifetime without a husband and father, District Attorney George Brauchler said. "They can take some small solace in knowing the killer will never again take a free breath.”

Stephenson's sentencing is set for July 3, 2025, where he faces up to life in prison.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.