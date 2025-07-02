Teen speaks out after losing eye to illegal firework; 2,200 lbs seized in Pueblo operation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - As the Fourth of July approaches, Pueblo law enforcement is warning the public about the dangers of illegal fireworks - after seizing more than 2,200 pounds of them in a recent multi-agency operation.

For Joe Wherman, the warning is personal.

Two years ago this week, Wherman was just 17 when an illegal three-inch mortar shell exploded in his face. He lost his right eye, spent weeks in the hospital, and underwent eight surgeries - including the placement of metal screws and a wedge to reconstruct his face.

"We had our flashlights out attempting to light the firework," Wherman said. "And like in the snap of a second, an unexplainable event happened."

He now lives with permanent damage to his jaw, cheek, and orbital bones.

"I broke my jaw, my nose, my orbital bone, my cheek… a bunch of different burns on this side of my face and my eye socket," he said. "It’s like playing Russian roulette, especially with big illegal fireworks. If you don’t know what you’re doing, stay away."

This week, Pueblo Police, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, and federal authorities confiscated more than a ton of illegal fireworks from local sellers, including mortar shells like the one that injured Wherman.

"I haven’t seen any in one location of that amount," said Deputy Chief James Martin with Pueblo Police. "But it was quite a large amount of fireworks."

According to Martin, illegal fireworks continue to cause serious injuries and start fires across neighborhoods each year. "Injuries happen to our citizens - severe injuries to hands, to the face - and starting fires in neighborhoods," he said.

Police are urging the public to attend legal fireworks shows instead, including the city’s official Fourth of July celebration at the Pueblo Riverwalk on Friday night around 9:15 p.m.

"Watch what your kids are doing, and watch what your family members are doing," Martin added. "And don’t partake in illegal fireworks."

Wherman says the consequences of one careless decision can last a lifetime.

"We wouldn’t just go strap on a vest and go to war," he said. "So if you don’t know what you’re doing, stay away," said Martin about the dangers of using illegal fireworks.

