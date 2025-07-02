Pueblo-area law enforcement seize 2,200 pounds of illegal fireworks in sting operations

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says they've seized more than a metric ton, about 2,204 pounds, of illegal fireworks in a joint effort with other agencies.

PPD says they teamed up with the sheriff's office for different sting operations.

"As part of this operation, detectives purchased illegal and dangerous fireworks from underground sellers operating in various residential areas throughout the community," read a release from PPD.

Police say they also found that homemade fireworks were being made and sold out of a suburban residence. Inside, they say they found "M-Type devices," which are federally illegal. Police say they were filled with explosive powders, which, if not stored or handled correctly, can result in serious damage or injury.

The sale or use of illegal fireworks is a class 3 misdemeanor in Colorado, which can result in fines or jail time. Local city and counties can create stricter penalties.

If a person is responsible for setting fires, they could be jailed for up to 12 years, and face fines up to $750,000, PPD says.

