CPW asks for public input on proposed changes to fishing regulations

Hot Sulphur Springs, Colo. (KRDO) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is asking for public input on proposed changes to fishing regulations in Grand and Summit Counties through Monday, July 21.

In Grand County, CPW says they are considering removing size and bag limits for tiger muskies in Lake Granby, Grand Lake, and the Colorado River between Shadow Mountain Reservoir and Lake Granby.

CPW says changes would allow others to assist them in managing the tiger muskie population in the Colorado River between Shadow Mountain and Lake Granby.

According to CPW, the statewide regulation, limiting one fish over 36 inches, applies as of now.

In Summit County, CPW proposes changing the timing of the seasonal fishing closures on the Blue River and Tenmile Creek, upstream of Dillon Reservoir. The new proposed closure dates are from September 15 (currently September 1) to December 1.

According to CPW, biologists believe the change will not impact the brown trout in the area. CPW says the changes would provide an extended fishing season in the waters while still having protection for the brown trout.

Public feedback on the proposed changes to Grand and Summit Counties' fishing regulations is open through July 21.

Questions and feedback should be sent to:

NW Region Senior Aquatic Biologist Ben Felt at benjamin.felt@state.co.us

Hot Sulphur Springs Area Aquatic Biologist Jon Ewert at jon.ewert@state.co.us

“Feedback on proposed fishing regulation changes” is asked to be in the subject line of the email.

