Pueblo cancer patient worries about medical future as Big Beautiful Bill passes Senate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Pueblo cancer patient almost lost her Medicaid over a misunderstanding with her annual income earlier this month. She worries similar issues could cost her coverage if the Medicaid cuts in the "Big Beautiful Bill" pass into law.

"I really don't know what's next. You know? I mean, no one knows what's next. I don't want to stay here and tell you, I'm untouchable. I'm not untouchable. No one's untouchable," Cancer patient Jamie Vigil said minutes before going in for further cancer treatment.

Vigil has had skin cancer since 2010. In a letter sent to the office of U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, Vigil's mom explained how she would deposit money into Vigil's account so Vigil could use it to help pay her mother's bills. The "unreported income" inadvertently put Vigil's status at risk. In response, Vigil said Bennet's office was able to help her retain her coverage.

The amended Big Beautiful Bill includes $930 billion in cuts to Medicaid. The largest portion of the cuts stems from stricter work requirements that the Congressional Budget Office estimates will kick 12 million people off the social program.

Republican lawmakers say the cuts are a measure to eliminate fraud and waste by revoking coverage from people who are abusing the social safety net. The American Cancer Society said it's worried that cancer patients like Vigil could become collateral.

"We feel like Congress is moving a little too fast without all of the facts that they need right now, and we are concerned that, especially cancer patients, are going to get caught in the crosshairs," said Alex Wiles, senior regional media advocacy manager for the American Cancer Society.

Wiles said the best way to beat cancer is to have medical insurance and catch it in its early stages through yearly screenings.

Congressman Jeff Hurd, who represents Vigil's district, wrote a letter to House Republicans in April urging them to preserve Medicaid. He later voted in favor of the Big Beautiful Bill on its first vote in the House. We contacted Hurd's office for comment and are waiting for a response.

