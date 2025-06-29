Pueblo to make it mandatory for everyone to wear a life jacket at Waterworks Park

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- In the first summer of the new Waterworks Park in Pueblo, first responders have already had to rescue people who weren't wearing life jackets. Now the city is looking to stop that from happening again.

The Pueblo City Council is preparing to update the municipal code to include Waterworks Park as one of the areas along the Arkansas River where life jackets are required.

"We have people in general in that area, and the water's moving like it is. And if you don't have a life jacket and you go over in the tube or whatever. You've got problems. So I think we're trying to be very vigilant about protecting people's lives," said Joe Latino, Council Member for District 2.

Felicia Bertaud was at the Waterworks Park with her family and said she agrees with the new rule the city is working on.

"So it's definitely a great idea to implement any kind of rules or laws to make sure everybody always has a life jacket," said Bertaud. "We always spend a lot of time in the water, and so when my kids were little, they always, always had a life jacket on because, you know, how dangerous the water could be."

Currently, Colorado state law requires personal flotation devices for children under 13.