Local woman walking 60 miles to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) – A woman from Colorado Springs and her sister have raised over $4000 for the Susan G. Komen foundation on their journey to walk 60 miles in three days.

Mary Vines is a nurse at Penrose Hospital and will be a walker in the "3-Day Walk to End Breast Cancer" event taking place August 1-3 in Denver.

Her sister, a breast cancer survivor, will fly into town from New Jersey to join her.

You can find Vines' donation link here.

Tune into Good Morning Colorado to watch KRDO13's Bradley Davis join Vines on her training walk around Quail Lake in Colorado Springs!

