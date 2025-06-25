Pueblo Police searching for suspect involved in jewelry theft

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is asking for help in finding a suspect in connection with jewelry theft.

Police say the suspect is wanted for alleged jewelry theft. Police did not specify when or where the robbery occurred.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Police ask if you have any information on the individual's identity to call Detective Maize at 719-553-3281. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or report online.

