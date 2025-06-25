New Program allows Teller County EMS to store, transport, and administer whole blood safely

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ute Pass Regional Health Service District (UPRHSD) paramedics are now carrying whole blood, which they tell KRDO they hope will provide potentially life-saving blood transfusions to bleeding patients before they get to the hospital.

According to UPRHSD, a partnership with UCHealth and community support will now give Teller County EMS teams the technology to store, transport, and administer whole blood safely.

Katie Leland, education captain for UPRHSD, says, “Our crews have trained extensively to ensure that whole blood administration is done safely, effectively, and with the highest standard of care. We’re proud to bring this level of critical intervention to our community, especially in rural areas where every minute truly matters.”

UPRHSD says the program launched on June 12 with more than $80,000 in philanthropic gifts to the UCHealth Memorial Hospital Foundation, which will fund the program's first three years, including the training, technology, and the initial blood supply.

UPRHSD also mentions that the Teller County Emergency Medical Services Council contributed $20,000 toward the launch, which officials say further demonstrates the region’s shared commitment to saving lives.

Dr. Sean Keenan, UCHealth's EMS medical director in Teller County, is optimistic about the program's launch in early summer. With the possibility of more traffic and outdoor activities, which can lead to more accidents, Kennan says, "UCHealth and UPRHSD have leaned forward and are one of the first rural communities in both the state and the country to have this capability.”

