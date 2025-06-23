“The strikes were successful,” Rep. Crank comments on America’s strikes on Iran; national security

WASHINGTON D.C., (KRDO) - Colorado Republican Congressman Jeff Crank commented on the attacks on a U.S. Military Base in Qatar and how the event impacts the United States. President Trump announced that Iran and Israel had agreed to a ceasefire this evening.

In a live interview, Rep. Jeff Crank urged citizens to be on alert, though he said he wasn't aware of any current threats to U.S. soil.

"I think Americans should be on great alert," Crank said. "This is a time where we all ought to 'see something, say something ... we had a wide open border for four years. Over 7,000 people of Iranian descent came here illegally during that time."

Crank also said he believed the strikes were "successful," but was waiting for a full briefing in the next few days.

"We're still trying to find out what the full assessment is. I'll have some classified briefings here in the next few days," Crank said. "By all accounts, the strikes were successful. I don't know that we can say we're completely out of the woods, but they were successful."

Colorado Springs Police say they are fully aware of the strikes in Qatar, and have been in communication with Federal Law Enforcement partners and the five military installations locally to be prepared to assist if needed.

"Know that your Police Department is aware and 'in the know' of these things and is ready to respond if needed," Caitlin Ford with the Colorado Springs Police Department said. "Know that we're taking steps to make sure that our community stays as safe as possible."

Fort Carson officials say they are not tracking any Southern Colorado troops deploying to the Middle East because of this conflict, something Crank also confirmed.

KRDO13 also asked Crank why the strikes happened and what led up to them. He confirmed an amassment of enriched Uranium, enough to build numerous nuclear bombs.

"It became something the President had to act on," Crank said. "Iran could not have nuclear capability because if they had it, they would likely use it on Israel, and they would very likely use it in the United States as well."

Congressman Jeff Hurd issued this statement regarding the situation in the Middle East to KRDO today:

"I applaud the Trump Administration and our brave American forces for taking action to prevent the evil Iranian regime from obtaining nuclear weapon capabilities. With their strong performance, Iran and its band of proxies better think twice about conducting any further attacks on our nation or our allies. I look forward to additional briefings on this issue to learn more about this operation. While there are no known Iranian threats on American soil at this time, I take my responsibility to protect our district seriously and will continue working diligently to keep Colorado’s Third District safe and informed during this conflict.” Congressman Jeff Hurd"

Governor Jared Polis issued this statement to KRDO:

“Governor Polis hopes that the Iranian response is limited to this attack. The Governor encourages all parties to seek a diplomatic solution that prevents Iran from developing nuclear weapons and avoids an escalating conflict in the region. Governor Polis is thankful to hear there are currently no reported American fatalities, but is deeply concerned by the events unfolding in the region. Yesterday, Governor Polis and other Governors were briefed by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem regarding a bulletin issued by the National Terrorism Advisory System regarding the heightened threat environment following the bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities by the United States. The State of Colorado has not been made aware of any Colorado-specific threats at this time and is working with local and federal agencies to monitor for suspicious activity.” - Spokesperson, Gov. Jared Polis

