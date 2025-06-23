Missiles fired from Iran toward U.S. bases in Qatar and Iraq

CNN reports that multiple missiles were fired from Iran toward U.S. military installations in Qatar and Iraq, two officials familiar with the matter said.

The Qatari Defence Ministry said that Qatari air defenses "successfully intercepted" a missile attack targeting Al Udeid Air Base. The Qatari foreign minister said there were no injuries as a result of the attempted attack, according to ABC News.

According to a White House official, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine have joined President Trump in the Situation Room.

A senior official said earlier that White House and Defense Department officials were monitoring potential attack threats to Al Udeid Air Base.

This is a developing story. This article may be updated.

