North Cheyenne Canyon Road remains closed following road washout

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs says North Cheyenne Canyon Road will remain closed as crews work on repairs following a road washout. In the meantime, Golden Camp Road is only accessible to residents, as officials say it serves as their only way to and from their homes.

Early this month, part of North Cheyenne Canyon Road crumbled following a large rain event in El Paso County. The head of the City of Colorado Springs' stormwater capital group said at the time that the nearby creek swelled to its highest level in 10 years.

Photo: City of Colorado Springs, June 4, 2025

“We know the importance of that road for both residents who reside in the Cañon and people who use it recreationally,” City Engineer Gayle Sturdivant said in a press release. “We’re working towards getting the road reopened but doing so in a way that ensures everyone’s safety.”

Right now, crews say they are working to stabilize the creek channel. After that, they can start on road repairs; no word yet on an official start date for that work. However, city officials say they should have a better idea of a work timeline in the next few weeks.

Photo: City of Colorado Springs, June 17, 2025

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.