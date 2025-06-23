Colorado man convicted of manslaughter after stabbing uncle to death over hot sauce

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado man has been convicted of manslaughter and faces years of prison time after he stabbed his uncle to death, reportedly over hot sauce.

According to our partners at 9News in Denver, George Vigil faces anywhere from two to six years in prison. His time will be determined at his sentencing hearing on Aug. 22.

Court documents obtained by 9News say that the stabbing came after a dispute between Vigil and his uncle. His uncle asked where the hot sauce was, and Vigil reportedly said it was in his room. The two got into a heated fight, and court documents say other people at the home tried to separate them.

“He punched me in the head, so I stabbed him,” Vigil told police, according to case records.

But this wasn't the first time he was accused of stabbing and killing someone. According to 9News, back in 2021, Vigil was charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 54-year-old man, but was later acquitted.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.