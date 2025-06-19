local acrobat studio performing at Pikes Peak Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Urban Cirque acrobat school and studio will make its Pikes Peak Center debut on June 28 after opening in Colorado Springs in 2022.

Their original show is called "Andromeda." It's a cast of over 30 local performers who are students or instructors at Urban Cirque. It's a high-flying, acrobatic story, following two astronauts who get stranded in space.

The studio teaches classes of adults and kids seven days a week. You can catch Andromeda at the Pikes Peak Center on Saturday, June 28, at 7:30 p.m.