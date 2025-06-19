Skip to Content
local acrobat studio performing at Pikes Peak Center

Published 5:41 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Urban Cirque acrobat school and studio will make its Pikes Peak Center debut on June 28 after opening in Colorado Springs in 2022.

Their original show is called "Andromeda." It's a cast of over 30 local performers who are students or instructors at Urban Cirque. It's a high-flying, acrobatic story, following two astronauts who get stranded in space.

The studio teaches classes of adults and kids seven days a week. You can catch Andromeda at the Pikes Peak Center on Saturday, June 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

