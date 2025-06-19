Colorado Springs restaurant license permanently revoked due to repeated health violations

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – A local restaurant not only had its license revoked recently, but the owner is not allowed to ever reopen any other restaurant in El Paso County.

According to a spokesperson for El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH), it’s the first time the health department has taken an enforcement action this severe.

KRDO13 first reported on Viet’s Restaurant on North Academy near Chapel Hills Mall in April.

At that time, it had just been shut down by an inspector for the third time in a 13-month period.

KRDO13 tried knocking on the front and back doors, then calling the phone number for the restaurant, but no one ever responded.

Viet's Restaurant recently failed another inspection on May 29, so at an administrative hearing on June 9, the health department took action.

“Viet’s Restaurant was closed due to a demonstrated and consistent pattern of non-compliance with the Colorado Food Protection Act and related regulatory requirements,” according to a statement from EPCPH.

The owner, Viet's Inc., is also prohibited from obtaining a new retail food establishment license within El Paso County.

KRDO13 has learned that from its opening in May of 2021 until June 9 of 2025, the health department received at least two separate complaints from customers.

One complaint reported cockroaches in the restaurant, while another complaint reported five people becoming sick after eating at the restaurant.

Online county records show that between January of 2024 and June of 2025, Viet's Restaurant failed at least nine inspections, some of them requiring a closure as a result of the overall point score.

On June 17, the sign was still up outside, but the inside was dark and deserted.

KRDO13 once again reached out to the former operator for comment, but they couldn’t be reached.

LOW SCORE

During the week of June 9-13, Grand Gyros at North Academy and Palmer Park Blvd ended up with the lowest health inspection score.

Among the 14 violations found:

The handwashing sink had no paper towels, but it did have items stored on it that should not have been there, including vitamins and prescription mouthwash

The staff wasn't properly sanitizing kitchen equipment

There was slime in the ice machine

There was a buildup of grease and grime on prep tables, shelves, and walls

Even though it was supposed to be open Monday afternoon, KRDO13 arrived to find the doors locked.

A worker on the phone said she was running late and would call back about the violations, but never did.

Grand Gyros is still awaiting its re-inspection.

Other failing scores last week:

Korean Garden - 8025 Fountain Mesa Rd

The Dublin House - 1850 Dominion Way

Mayjah Grinds - 656 Peterson Rd

HIGH SCORES

Several local restaurants earned high scores last week:

Uwe’s German Restaurant - 31 Iowa Ave

Chef Bob's Lobstah Trap - 2323 Garden of the Gods (inside Red Leg Brewing Company)

Taco Bell - 390 N Union

Domino's Pizza - 412 Royalty Pl

Drive-In Tasty Freeze - 2309 N Weber

Bonny and Read - 101 N Tejon St

Kelly O'Brian's - 239 N Academy

Treehouse Cafe - 5965 N Academy

Click here for a complete list of all health inspections.

