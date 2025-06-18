Hundreds of fireworks confiscated in Colorado Springs before 4th of July

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs police are reminding residents that fireworks are illegal within the city after they confiscated hundreds on Tuesday.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that they seized hundreds of aerial display fireworks, mortars, and bottle rockets on June 17, 2025. They say they were most likely purchased out of state and brought to the area ahead of Fourth of July celebrations. They estimate the value of the confiscated fireworks to be several thousand dollars.

In Colorado Springs there is a complete ban on all fireworks, including those that are legal under state law, like fountains, sparklers, and ground spinners. The only exception to this law is paper caps for toy guns, and other paper cap fireworks containing no more than 1/2500 grain of explosive content per cap.

People arrested for violating this law will have a mandatory court appearance, and a conviction may carry a fine of up to $2,500 and/or 189 days in jail.

Fireworks are allowed, however, in areas outside of Colorado Springs, including Fountain, Green Mountain Falls, Falcon, and unincorporated El Paso County. But, you must still obey the state law, which means bottle rockets, Roman candles, cherry bombs, mortars, and similar items like m-80s are still illegal.

