Where you can and can’t set off fireworks in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- With just over a week until July 4th, it's important to be aware of your city or town's guidelines on setting off fireworks while celebrating.

In Colorado Springs there is a complete ban on any and all fireworks, including those that are legal under state law, like fountains, sparklers, and ground spinners.

"The public may see fireworks stands. Those are actually in the county areas that are not in the city limits. They may be right across the street, but those are in the county. And so what you can buy there may be permissible in other areas, just not in the city," Chris Cooper, the Deputy Marshal of the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.

As far as the rest of El Paso County, the rules are as follows:

Fireworks prohibited:

Colorado Springs

Palmer Lake

Monument

Fireworks allowed (permissible under state law):

Fountain

Green Mountain Falls

Falcon

All of unincorporated El Paso County

In the areas fireworks are allowed, people can set off anything that isn't a firecracker, bottle rocket, Roman candle, cherry bomb, mortar, or similar item like an m-80, as they are illegal in Colorado.

"You can't trust a firework. Even if it's a safe and sane fountain. You should have water handy. You should douse the firework completely." explains Jody Ilett, owner of Affordable Flags and Fireworks in Colorado Springs." If it doesn't go off, don't try to relight it. It's too dangerous... never let a child light a firework, that's just not safe."

It is illegal to violate any firework ordinances, which is a misdemeanor that could lead to jail time and fines up to $2,500.