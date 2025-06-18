El Paso County crews successfully recover body of deceased hiker via helicopter

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says crews were able to recover the body of a missing hiker successfully via helicopter on Wednesday.

According to officials, 55-year-old Russell Hardy traveled to Colorado from New Hampshire on June 10. He made plans to climb Pikes Peak, and his family expected him back home on June 12. When he never arrived home, officials say he was reported missing.

It wasn't until June 16 that his body was located. Family told KRDO13 that they believe he took a fall during his descent from the summit of Pikes Peak. They believe he ran into severe weather on his way back down.

"Every Thursday, he was at my house," Kristy Hardy, Russell’s niece, told KRDO13 earlier this week. "And he would always be like, ‘I gotta leave early so I can go climb this mountain,’ because I’m preparing for Pikes Peak. So he’s been super excited about it for over a month."

On Wednesday, EPSO said they were able to recover his body in coordination with the Army Reserve 7-158th General Support Aviation Battalion and El Paso County Search and Rescue.

“We hope today’s recovery offers Mr. Hardy’s family the opportunity to begin healing. It was a privilege to serve them during this difficult time," said Chris Valentine, PIO for search and rescue, in a press release.