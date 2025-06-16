Search continues for missing man presumed to have gotten lost during Pikes Peak hike

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says they are looking for a missing man who reportedly left for a hike on Pikes Peak.

EPSO says 55-year-old Russell Hardy was traveling into town from New Hampshire and arrived on June 10. According to the sheriff's office, he rented a 2025 Toyota RAV4 for the trip, but family said he never came home from his hiking trip on June 12 as planned.

The sheriff's office says he was reported missing the next day, on June 13. EPSO says the RAV4 he rented was found at Crags Trailhead. They also say a photo shared on social media suggests he may have been near Crystal Creek Reservoir.

EPSO says search and rescue teams are currently searching the surrounding areas. EPSO confirmed Monday afternoon that crews were along Pikes Peak Highway.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 390-5555.

