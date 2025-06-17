Skip to Content
Local businesses form group to raise money for Alzheimer’s through pickleball

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Three local caregiving businesses are partnering to host a pickleball open play on Saturday to raise money for the local chapter of the Walk to End Alzheimer's organization.

The group calls itself the ABC Community Partners. It's a partnership between Able Care Mobile Therapy, Bristol Hospice and Cornerstone Caregiving. Each group said they work extensively with people who suffer from Alzheimer's.

The open play is Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the indoor Peak Pickleball courts at the Chapel Hills Mall. It's $35 to learn with a pickleball pro and $50 to guarantee a court for 2 hours of free play.

