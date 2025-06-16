Humane Society sends out urgent need for new animal foster homes in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) said it has an urgent need for new animal foster homes in Pueblo as it faces an influx of animals in need of around-the-clock care.

The non-profit said it has over 1,400 animals in its care across its shelters in Pueblo and Colorado Springs. It said an increasing number of the animals coming into the Pueblo shelter are kittens and puppies who need bottle care or animals recovering from injuries. HSPPR said its staff struggles to keep up with the needs of these animals without the help of foster homes.

There are a few requirements to become an animal foster family. You have to be 18 years or older with a reliable form of transportation. If you have your own pets, they must be up to date on their vaccinations. You'll have to schedule a home visit with HSPPR and have permission from your landlord if you are renting.

You can start the process of becoming an animal foster family here.