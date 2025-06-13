After two chemists manipulated data at Colorado lab, CDPHE says there’s no risk to public’s health

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) says it has wrapped up reviews of data from a lab that was supposed to be checking for dangerous metals in public water. The tests come after the CDPHE said they found two chemists had manipulated quality control data, raising concerns about results coming from the lab from 2018 to 2024.

Of the results that were called into question were tests that measured lead levels in Colorado childcare centers. Back in February, the CDPHE said that five childcare centers could face restesting. Among them was one in El Paso County, Rocky Mountain Montessori Academy.

KRDO13 has reached out to the CDPHE to see the status of the water testing at that school, and we will update this article when the CDPHE gets back to us with answers.

In a release, the CDPHE said they have analyzed 32,951 tests from 2018 to 2024. The agency said the review found that there is no evidence of risk to public health.

The CDPHE said after reviewing the data, 425 samples were flagged for a recall, prompting some retests. Among those, the CDPHE said 49 "were affected by data irregularities."

The agency said they are working to notify those impacted, which include "water utilities, private wells, and programs that monitor rivers, streams, and environmental health outcomes."

