Error in Colorado Springs school’s lead testing

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On December 20, 2024, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) found that a second chemist had manipulated quality control data, contributing to the lapses in method 200.7, which tests for certain metals in water.

The department says both of those chemists are long gone, however, CSPHE is still working to identify any errors in testing. After the second chemist was identified, CDPHE says as a precautionary measure, the department temporarily suspended water testing in the chemistry program at the State Laboratory.

On Thursday, the state public health laboratory provided a status update on phase two of its internal review of past test results in the chemistry program. They say the review was conducted out of an abundance of caution to identify any additional variances in data and quality control practices. In the latest batch of reviews, staff identified errors in a small subset of tests. The findings could be the result of data manipulation and/or failure of review protocols.

“It’s important to note that current findings still have not provided evidence of an imminent public health risk, but the investigation is ongoing. The internal review is an important first step to address any immediate issues and ensure transparency,” said Dr. Ned Calonge, Chief Medical Officer at CDPHE. “However, this is just one part of our broader effort to reinforce quality control and maintain public confidence in our laboratory operations. The department remains committed to transparency and accountability as it strengthens laboratory operations to ensure the highest standards of quality and reliability.”

CDPHE says the internal review examined years of data and hundreds of thousands of quality control records. The latest findings were part of a review of metal and inorganic anions tests conducted at the state lab from 2018-2024. CDPHE says it is working closely with the EPA to thoroughly review all tests involving high-priority contaminants. In addition to this review of past operations, the department says it has hired external experts to further strengthen the laboratory’s quality assurance and control program.

Below is a summary of the results from the four chemistry methods which were subject to this analysis.

The Test and Fix program tests drinking water for lead in elementary schools and child care centers in Colorado, under the Clean Water in Schools and Child Care Centers Act (HB 22-1358). To date, CDPHE has reviewed over 60,000 data points. The review found that protocols were followed completely in 99.96% of cases. The lab is recalling 16 samples from 2022-2023, and the department will potentially require the impacted facilities to retest. We have contacted the impacted schools and childcare facilities. Our review of the recalled test results shows that the lead levels in these samples remain below the action level of five parts per billion when accounting for calibration margins of errors/quality control error ranges. In some cases, a more recent test is available that supports the conclusion that there is no imminent risk to public health. The schools and childcare facilities that may require retesting are: Land of Wonder Home Daycare, Douglas County. Sunshine and Smiles Childcare, Weld County. Rocky Mountain Montessori Academy, El Paso County. Elk Creek Elementary School, Jefferson County. Sips & Giggles, Morgan County.



CDPHE says it has temporarily paused the chemistry water testing while determining the next steps and requirements from the EPA. Prior to restarting this program, CDPHE says it will complete a full review of its quality assurance processes and design a plan for improvement, and financial sustainability.

KRDO13 spoke with CDPHE who clarified this is a testing error where there could be a very minuscule amount of lead, but it's unclear, so Rocky Mountain Montessori Academy (RMMA) says they're still taking precautions.

"I will say it's important to recognize that as we looked at the values and looked at the potential issues, we were able to estimate how high a level there might have been in those schools. And none of them rose above the level that's mandated to be below in state statute. And they're well below the EPA criteria for safe drinking water. At the same time, because there were some issues with the quality control and quality assurance processes. We want to make sure the schools are comfortable, and we'll offer them those retests," explained Dr. Ned Calonge.

On Thursday the state called the school to alert them to the new findings and they also offered to do another retest of their water.

A retest is planned for Friday morning, but in the meantime, RMMA owner Nancy Clarke tells KRDO13 they are providing bottled water for students and staff, and use bottled water for all cooking.

The Chief Medical Officer of CDPHE says he is not concerned for the schools; he just wants to make sure the public is aware.

"I'm confident that there's no threat to the health of those children," stated Dr. Ned Calonge.

RMMA plans to have crews out at 6 a.m. on Friday to retest the water. If they find worse lead levels the state will replace the faucets, if everything comes up clean they'll be back to business as usual.