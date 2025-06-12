Pueblo Railway Museum hosting Father’s Day train ride benefitting the non-profit

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - It's a safe space for dads across Southern Colorado to nerd out over some of the most impressive locomotives from America's past, capped by a short train ride Saturday starting just outside the Pueblo Union Depot.

The museum said it is 100% volunteer-based. They do everything from pulling weeds to building new tracks for their working train cars. Almost all their volunteers are between 50 and 85 years old, and you'll see them out almost every Saturday manually nailing down rail spikes for their projects.

The museum holds a handful of organized events and train rides every year, like their Father's Day celebration. It costs $15 to ride in the locomotive car and $10 for the caboose. The money helps fund the museum's maintenance and restoration projects.

The Father's Day event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drive just past the Pueblo Union Depot, and you will see the Pueblo Railway Museum sign leading you into a gravel parking lot.