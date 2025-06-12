Skip to Content
News

Pueblo Railway Museum hosting Father’s Day train ride benefitting the non-profit

KRDO
By
Published 9:46 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - It's a safe space for dads across Southern Colorado to nerd out over some of the most impressive locomotives from America's past, capped by a short train ride Saturday starting just outside the Pueblo Union Depot.

The museum said it is 100% volunteer-based. They do everything from pulling weeds to building new tracks for their working train cars. Almost all their volunteers are between 50 and 85 years old, and you'll see them out almost every Saturday manually nailing down rail spikes for their projects.

The museum holds a handful of organized events and train rides every year, like their Father's Day celebration. It costs $15 to ride in the locomotive car and $10 for the caboose. The money helps fund the museum's maintenance and restoration projects.

The Father's Day event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drive just past the Pueblo Union Depot, and you will see the Pueblo Railway Museum sign leading you into a gravel parking lot.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.