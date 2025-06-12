17-year-old injured in Austin Bluffs Parkway shooting, suspect arrested for assault

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 has learned that a teenager was the victim who was seriously injured by the gunfire that rang out along Austin Bluffs Parkway on Wednesday evening, after a man pulled over in the median and began firing a rifle.

The suspected gunman was identified today as 29-year-old Michael Brodus, who is believed to be the man in a video that made its rounds on social media and aired on KRDO13 Wednesday night.

Brodus has been charged with first-degree assault, a class 3 felony, and remains in El Paso County jail as of Thursday afternoon with a $100,000 bond.

Police say that there was some kind of altercation between Brodus and the eventual victim, however there has been no motive determined at this time.

Brodus is accused of pulling over right in the middle of the road along Austin Bluffs in front of the Dutch Bros, and firing off several shots from what police describe as a mini AK-47 style rifle.

Detectives say they haven't recovered a weapon at this point matching that style; however, they did find shell casings from the scene, which would match the kind fired from that style of rifle.

Brodus was then allegedly seen on camera being arrested at an apartment that detectives traced back to his name Wednesday evening.

KRDO13 asked Colorado Springs Police why there were not more serious charges filed, given that the shooting happened along a busy parkway, which also put other drivers in danger.

A spokesperson explained that detectives can only go off the evidence they have when filing for charges, but emphasized that, as always, more charges are possible as the investigation develops.

Brodus is due in court early next week for his first appearance in person before a judge.

