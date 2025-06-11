Video shows man firing gun out of car, injuring one before arrest in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police have confirmed that a man is in custody after a shooting that injured at least one person in the northeast part of the city.

Video obtained by KRDO13 shows a man firing multiple shots while standing outside his car, parked on the median of Austin Bluffs Parkway, with a second clip capturing the moment the same man is taken into custody.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has confirmed the shooting happened at around 6:51 p.m. on June 11, in the area near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Beverly Street.

Police say at least one person was shot, and that victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Roughly an hour later at around 7:50 p.m., police said they arrested a suspect believed to be the man shown in the video; however, that suspect has not yet been publicly identified.

KRDO13 spoke with the witness who captured that dramatic video, Nedas Gailius, who told us he was ordering a drink at a nearby Dutch Bros when he heard the sound of tires screeching.

"I look back and there's a white Ram [truck], and the guy that was in the gray Subaru ended up getting out, pulling a gun out and started shooting at him," Gailius said.

As of 9:15 p.m., the scene remains active, with the intersection of Austin Bluffs and Beverly still blocked off as police continue to investigate.

At this time, KRDO13 is working to determine whether a car that crashed into a nearby Fazoli’s restaurant just shortly after the shooting is connected to the incident.

As of right now, Colorado Springs police say they are treating the shooting and the crash as separate incidents. This remains an active investigation, and authorities are still in the early stages of gathering information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.