Car crashes into Colorado Springs Fazoli’s, drivers asked to avoid area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs drivers are being asked to avoid the area around a Fazoli's on Austin Bluffs Parkway after a car reportedly crashed into the building.

The crash happened at the Fazoli's located at 3607 Austin Bluffs Parkway on Wednesday evening. Witnesses reported seeing the car hit a red light camera before driving over a median and striking the restaurant.

While the vehicle hit the structure, it does not appear to have fully entered the building. No injuries or damage to the building have been confirmed as of this time.

At this time, KRDO13 is investigating whether reports of a shooting nearby at around the same time are tied to the crash.

As of right now, CSPD says they are investigating these as two different situations. This is a breaking news situation and police are still very early in their investigations, and working to gather information.

We will update this article as new information becomes available.

