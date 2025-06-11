KRDO13 Pikes Peak ride along with race car driver competing in Hill Climb!

CASCADE, Colo. (KRDO) - An International Hill Climb racer took KRDO13's Bradley Davis on a test run ahead of the second-oldest auto race in North America on June 22.

Fred Veitch is a Colorado Springs native competing in his final Hill Climb race this year. He said it's an experience he never gets tired of and hopes people in Southern Colorado will share his enthusiasm.

"Ironically, the closest we get to Colorado Springs, it seems like people aren't as aware of this race."

The Hill Climb attracts a global audience. Racers from overseas send their cars and parts on boats months in advance to compete.

Veitch took Davis up in his Porsche GT3rs for a test run while he prepares for the race. The two drove the middle and a small part of the upper sections, climbing over 1,000 feet to just over 12,500 feet.