Chavez Huerta closing after 25 years

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Chavez Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy (CHPA) doors will officially close as their charter contract has been discontinued, according to a letter to parents given to KRDO13.

According to the letter, CHPA says District 60 has decided not to continue their contract and not release the school, making them unable to seek a contract with the Charter School Institute.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Future for Chavez Huerta in limbo following Colorado Board of Education decision

"We would love to thank our community and supporters that did everything in their power to

persuade the district to release us or continue the charter contract," said CHPA in letter to parents. "Without your support over the years, we would not have given our children a great education and provide them leadership skills to make a difference in the community and in the world."

Officials confirm that CHPA will provide district and school information on how to enroll and who to contact with any questions. They will also provide a 48-hour turnaround for requests on any documents needed for student enrollment.

For more information, contact the CHPA admissions department at 719-744-0819 or email ljsteele@chpa-k12.org/rlarchuleta@chpa-k12.org to request paperwork.

