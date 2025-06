WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - Outdoor Adventures and 30 vendors will host the first free public Woodland Park Outdoor Fest this Friday, starting at 4 p.m.

There will be live music, country line dancing, interactive exhibits with Polaris and Jeeps, campfire cooking and more.

Tune in to Good Morning Colorado to see KRDO13's Bradley Davis cook some tasty camping fixings with some of the participants around the campfire.