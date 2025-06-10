Colorado Springs Police Department identifies 18-year-old killed in motorcycle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identity of the 18-year-old who died in a motorcycle crash last month.

CSPD says Dylan Davis was driving on Peterson Road, passing through the intersection with Hawk Wind Drive, when he collided with another car on May 31.

Police say Davis was ejected from his bike. He was taken to the hospital, but police say he passed away.

