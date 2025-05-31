Vehicle crash kills motorcyclist in Northeast part of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One person is dead after a crash between a car and a motorcyclist near the intersection of Hawk Wind Blvd and Peterson Rd.

Colorado Springs Police say their officers responded to calls of a crash just after 5:20 Saturday evening. Police say the motorcyclist had sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital immediately. The motorcyclist later died at the hospital.

Colorado Springs Police say the Major Crash Team is investigating the incident. Tonight, there's no word if anyone has been arrested or issued a citation in connection with the crash.