New training facility offering NIL to community-driven high school athletes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The newest Colorado Springs D1 Training franchise has committed to giving 13 local high school athletes free personal training for a year.

Co-owner Chris Carr said the NIL sponsorship focuses on local athletes who are committed to giving back to their community. Athletes from 13 local high schools across Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs and Security-Widefield are eligable. Carr has extended the nomination deadline through June 30.

They are also offering free community classes every Saturday. Members get priority, but each additional spot is available for free for non-members on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Chris and his wife, AnneMarie, were collegiate athletes and are military veterans. Chris was in the Navy, and AnneMarie was a NICU nurse in the Air Force. The two offer the lowest membership training rates to military, firefighters and police.

The new D1 Training facility, located at 2225 Executive Circle, Suite 136, will host its grand opening on July 19. It is currently hosting classes and open for membership sign ups at its founders rate.