Immersive 3D photos released for new Leonardo da Vinci museum in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – New immersive 3D photos of the Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America, currently under construction in Pueblo, highlight what visitors can expect once the doors open.

The museum will be located in the former Pro Bull Riders Sport Performance Center off Central Main Street.

According to officials, guests will be able to crank gears on machines invented by da Vinci, flip through copies of his manuscripts and experience wraparound projections that immerse them in the Renaissance.

"Every gallery nudges you to ask, 'What if?' and then try it for yourself. By weaving disciplines together and stripping away educational silos, we aim to spark curiosity and prepare young minds for the careers already shaping our future," read a press release from museum officials.

Photo: Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America/Digital Hart Media

The museum will also feature a STEAMworks lab, where, officials say, visitors can experiment with inventions themselves by having the chance to code, 3D print designs and test flight inventions inside the museum's wind tunnel.

Photo: Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America/Digital Hart Media

No official opening date has been announced, but the museum's team says to expect more surprises as launch day approaches.

