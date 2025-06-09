Bailee Baker: Fearless and unstoppable

When it comes to having fun, nine year old Bailee Baker likes being active.

"Like some of my friends when I go over to their house, they're like, 'So what do you want to watch on the TV?' And I'm like, 'I don't want to watch anything on a TV. I want to go outside!'"

She likes rock climbing, soccer, and ice skating. She’s also been taking tennis lessons for a few years now. Bailee does things a little differently, but that just makes her more awesome.

"The first couple of times I did it, it was kind of tricky, but I could tell that I wanted to get better at it, and it didn't really scare me," Bailee says. "Some other players would like playing, like switching the racket around with both hands, and I would just do it with one hand. And I would be like, 'I know you can do it like that, but I can also do it, just a different way.' If they [said] something like, 'Wait, you have one hand, can you do this?' And then I'll usually do it and impress them."

Confidence comes naturally to Bailee. When things get hard, she embraces the challenge.

"Sometimes people will see me like playing something and they'll be like, 'Wait, how does she do that?' So, it's kind of fun."

Almost nothing scares Bailee. Almost nothing.

"The only thing I'm kind of mostly scared of is like spiders," Bailee says. "Sometimes there will be, like, garter snakes in my yard, and my dad will freak out, and I'll just take it off and pet it like it's my pet. And then I'll just move it over to a different area so my dad's not scared."

When you have the confidence, and the go-get-it attitude Bailee has, nothing is too tough.

"I've already climbed the back of Pikes Peak," Bailee says. "Like, if they do something and it's like, can you do this too? I'm like, maybe. And it might take me a little longer, but I'll keep trying until I finally get it. I do want to start getting like, better at tennis. So I think I'm going to probably stay in it for a little bit. I might keep doing lessons until I get really good. I do kind of want to play a sport in like high school or college, cause my mom played volleyball in high school. So I want to play tennis in high school."