Family of missing boater say he leaves behind 2 young children

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have found the body of a missing boater in Lake Pueblo.

CPW officials said that on Friday night, a boat flipped over in the Bogs Creek Cove area. Three people were on the boat, but only 2 made it back on shore. CPW said they believe no one in the group was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

Throughout the night and day, crews searched for the victim.

KRDO13 talked with Larissa Mondragon, who identified her husband, Derrick Lee Vigil, as the missing boater. She said her husband had just picked up fishing as a hobby.

Mondragon said she started to get worried once she stopped hearing from him.

"He had left the house about 5:30 last night, and the evening. I stopped hearing from him around 6:00, and I just had a really bad feeling that it was just not like him to not check in or say anything," said Mondragon.

Mondragon told us she needs to be strong for the two daughters her husband leaves behind.

"Really strong man and really good provider, partner. Dad. His babies loved him. They laughed with him."

Mondragon said they had just returned from a family vacation.

At this hour, no official identification has been made. CPW says they'll wait for the Pueblo County Coroner to complete their investigation.