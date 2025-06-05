NTSB: Improperly installed parts found in Colorado Springs plane that caught fire at DIA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The American Airlines plane from Colorado Springs whose engine caught fire at Denver International Airport (DIA) in March had incorrectly installed parts in its engine, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).



Just before 6 p.m. on March 13, American Airlines Flight 1006 took off from the Colorado Springs Airport (COS), heading to Dallas-Fort Worth. However, during takeoff, crews experienced "engine vibrations," which led them to divert and land the plane at DIA.

After landing in Denver, the flight crew taxied to a gate and shut both engines down – but after shutdown, one of the plane's engines caught fire, forcing crew members and passengers to evacuate.

According to the preliminary report, 6 crew members and 172 passengers were on board at the time. 12 of those passengers were minorly injured in the fire, and the plane was substantially damaged, NTSB reports.

Events of March 13

According to the NTSB report, during takeoff, the flight crew noticed higher-than-normal temperature readings on the plane's right engine – but after the gear and flaps were retracted and power to the engine was reduced, the temperature reading "subsided to within limits."

Just after takeoff, the captain noticed "high engine vibration indications" for the right engine, the report reads. The flight crew discussed the need to divert and contacted American Airlines dispatch.

The decision was made to divert the plane to DIA, and the captain informed passengers and flight attendants that the plane would be diverting. The plane's approach to DIA and landing were normal, and it took the plane about five minutes to taxi to its assigned gate.

But shortly after arriving at the gate, flight attendants reported hearing passengers yelling "fire" and "smoke," and saw smoke begin to fill the cabin.

One of the flight attendants tried calling the flight crew but didn't get an answer, while another knocked on the cockpit door to alert the flight crew, NTSB said.

In the meantime, passengers began coming up to the flight attendants, asking to get off the plane – at which point the flight attendants initiated an evacuation, the report read.

The report details that passengers used several emergency exit doors to deplane.

Video obtained by KRDO13 showed passengers standing on the left wing of the plane as they attempted to escape the aircraft. According to the report, those passengers were evacuated off by a combination of ground vehicles, ladders and a belt loader.

After evacuation, maintenance crews discovered an escape slide was jammed in one of the plane's exit doors, "preventing its operation," NTSB said.

Investigation into the plane

Following the evacuation, the plane was towed to a local maintenance hangar for examination. The airplane had visible heat, smoke and burn marks on its right side around the engine.

An examination found that the right engine nacelle (which houses the engine) was still intact, but there was "dark streaking consistent with in-flight streamlines" and the bottom of the nacelle was "sooted and thermally distressed, consistent with a ground fire."

The plane was powered by two turbofan engines, NTSB said. An examination of the right engine (the one that caught on fire) showed that all fan blades were present, but one fan blade platform was fractured.

Additionally, the investigation found that the lockwire of a fuel fitting on the engine's variable stator vane (VSV) – movable blades inside a jet engine that help control airflow – was loose and installed in the wrong direction.

The report also details that the VSV actuator rod end was incorrectly fastened and secured to the VSV actuator, which allowed fuel to leak from the fitting.

NTSB said it kept the damaged fan blade platform, rod end manifold and the aft exhaust plug for further examination, while the slide found jammed in the plane's exit door was shipped to the manufacturer for an inspection.

The agency noted that the investigation into the plane and fire is still continuing.

